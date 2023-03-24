The Banks County High School FFA Agriculture Mechanics Team placed second in the State Competition.
Team members were: Carson Hill, second High Individual in the State; Braxton Jaworski, Luke Hamby and Luke Simmons.
Harly Ledford placed in the Top 4 in the Agriculture Education contest. She will compete for the state title in April.
