Fields of Faith will be held on Sunday, March 12. This is a community-wide event for Jackson and Banks counties and will take place at East Jackson Comprehensive High School from 5:30-8 p.m.
A free dinner will be served from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Jackson/Banks Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
