The Forestry Field Day team recently placed first in the area competition and earned the right to compete at the state level.
This CDE is unique as it takes a team of 11 students that compete in 10 different events. Members are:
Forest Management
-Dawson Morris- 1st Place
-Garrison Fowler- 1st Place
Cord Volume
-Logan Corvey
-Luke Maxwell
Board-Foot Volume
- Eric Ashworth- 1st Place
Ocular Estimation
- Noah Roberts – 1st Place
Compass and Pacing
- Lane Beasley- 1st Place
- Chance Carver
Land Measurement
- Miley Parker- 1st Place
- Martin Suggs
Reforestation
- Brandon Crumley
Insects/Disorders
- Raegan Gilbert- 1st Place
Tree ID
-Reagen Ferguson- 1st Place
TSI
- Avery Carlan
