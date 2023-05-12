Four Banks County residents who are students at Piedmont University received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, May 5, during two commencement ceremonies.
The graduate ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m., with the undergraduate service following at 1:30 p.m. Both were held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.