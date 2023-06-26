Emma Frechette of Baldwin has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement. Majoring in Sociology, Frechette is among students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
