Troy Alexander Loggins gave the valedictorian speech at the Banks County High School graduation Friday night, while Nayyan Itzel Diaz Halvorsen gave the salutatorian address.
Abigail Caroline Irvin, first honorarian, welcomed guests to the graduation ceremony on May 26.
During graduation a moment of silence was held in honor of Banks County High School student, Tyler McGlamry, who passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The commencement ceremony was dedicated to him. BCHS principal, Mike Brown, delivered his diploma to the McGlamry family. The cap and gown of McGlamry lay draped over an empty chair in his memory during the Leopards commencement ceremony on Friday, May 26.
