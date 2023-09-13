The Banks County High School homecoming court has been named.
The court will be featured at the half-time of the football game on Friday, Sept. 15.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
A homecoming dance will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The dance is open to ninth through 12th graders. The theme will be “Part of That World.”
The cost is $10 per person and is open to all 9th-12th graders. Tickets will be sold at the door.
FRESHMAN COURT
Those named to the freshman homecoming court are: Kylee Daniel, Ella Kate Shedd, Dorothy Ann Busenlehner, Kaitlyn Payne and Annie Davis Never.
SOPHOMORE COURT
Those named to the sophomore court are: Alyssa Evans, Gracie Butler, Natalie Sullivan, Haley Charles, Lexie Ayers and Anna Beth Rogers.
JUNIOR COURT
Those named to the junior court are: Bethany Moon, Allaryce Appell, Shae Britt, Emma Butler and Alyssa Zohoranacky.
SENIOR COURT
Girls named to the senior court are: Shelby McIntyre, Ava Thomas, Addison Hoard, Kylie Tench and Kendall Dove.
Senior boys named to the court are: Logan Davidson, Andrew Humphries, Landon Tench, Aaron Scott, Caleb Kelley, Bhrett Kaminski and Bryson Johnson.
SPIRIT WEEK
Spirit Week is being held at BCHS this week. Sponsored by Banks County High School cheerleaders, the squad encourages all schools to participate daily.
The special events are: Class Wars, Monday; Twinning Tuesday, Tuesday; Wild West, Wednesday; Throwback Thursday 90’s Theme, Thursday; and Show Your Banks County Spirit, Friday.
