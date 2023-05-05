Mountain View Homeschooling hosted its third annual Homeschool Field Day on Wednesday, April 26, at Banks County Parks and Recreation with 100 students in attendance.
Mountain View Homeschooling is a homeschool cooperative where homeschool families come together for weekly academic enrichment classes led by tutors. MVHS hosts field trips open to the homeschooling community, offers workshops for parents, and social events for all. The "Mamas" of Mountain View Homeschooling" offer outdoor day camps, coordinated with Foxfire Woods and Farm in Nicholson.
