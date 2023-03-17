BCHS HOSA STUDENTS

The Banks County High School HOSA students earning top honors at the recent competition are shown.

This past week, Banks County High School HOSA competed in the State Leadership Conference in Atlanta. The Georgia Hosa State Leadership is the largest HOSA conference of all 50 states and three international countries. Over 4,000 healthcare science students attended from Georgia.

Banks County High School students competed in several events and earned top places. HOSA students competed in several rounds for an opportunity to advance to the finals.  

