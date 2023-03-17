This past week, Banks County High School HOSA competed in the State Leadership Conference in Atlanta. The Georgia Hosa State Leadership is the largest HOSA conference of all 50 states and three international countries. Over 4,000 healthcare science students attended from Georgia.
Banks County High School students competed in several events and earned top places. HOSA students competed in several rounds for an opportunity to advance to the finals.
•Kimberley Madrid and Adalynn Clark- Health Career Display- 5th place- (will advance to International Conference).
•Alexus Humphries- Medical Assisting-11th place.
•Swara Barvalia- Home Health Aide- 13th place.
•Kinsey Niz and Ralee Davidson- Health Education- 12th place (Women’s Health Presentation).
•Serenity Wade, Chyenne Wilbanks, and Kylie Tench- Community Awareness- Top 25 (Cyber Bullying Presentation).
•Kirsten Roberts- Clinical Specialty-Top 25 (Phlebotomy Skills Presentation).
