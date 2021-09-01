Jackson County Schools have experienced significant growth in the last year, with Maysville Elementary School seeing the largest percentage of new students within the entire school system. With growth like that, a parent may wonder if their child would get lost amongst the crowd. Not at MES.
Walking down the halls of MES, you will see a door with a sign that reads Data Room. Behind this door is a remarkable peak into the dedication MES faculty and staff have for every child attending their school.
This room is the home to Kid Talks, a data-driven initiative from MES that has taken place for several years.
Once a month leaders from the school gather to discuss every child individually with their teachers. Teachers and school leaders review MAP data as well as reading levels. Teachers also speak to their own experiences with the student, as some students do not test well but do exceptionally well in the classroom. Conversations surrounding discipline and emotional struggles also occur.
Teachers and school leaders leave Kid Talks understanding every student from a well-rounded perspective. From these conversations, strategies are put in place to form personalized learning approaches for every student. The dialogue not only helps students, but also promotes camaraderie amongst teachers allowing them to see shared classroom experiences, which also encourages collaboration and provides support for staff.
Parents are also informed on these conversations, and they work with school leaders to continuously progress their child’s education.
“Maysville Elementary School has earned the loving reference of Amazing Maysville because they genuinely invest in every single child every day. Kid Talks are just one example of how Dr. Archibald and the entire MES team dedicates passion and expertise to reach each child's needs and help each of them achieve their goals!,” said Dr. April Howard, Superintendent for the Jackson County School System.
