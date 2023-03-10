Harly Ledford, a senior at Banks County, competed in a College Speech Competition, bringing home three awards.
She finished the day with two second place finishes in the state and one fifth place finish in the state.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Harly Ledford, a senior at Banks County, competed in a College Speech Competition, bringing home three awards.
She finished the day with two second place finishes in the state and one fifth place finish in the state.
Ledford competed in three different kinds of speeches; poetry interpretation, dramatic duo interpretation, and public narrative.
In poetry interpretation, she recited three versions of Shel Silverstien's The Giving tree and placed second in state.
In duo interpretation, she presented a written performance with a partner. She placed second in state.
In the public narrative, Ledford applied a personal story to current social issues in America. She placed fifth in state.
Teams that competed were The University of North Georgia, Berry College, and Georgia Southern.
Ledford is also enrolled as a Dual Enrollment student in a Public Speaking class at UNG.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.