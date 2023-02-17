PARKER WITH TEACHER

Lena Parker and her teacher, Mrs. Sara Waller-Price, are shown at the event.

Banks County Middle School student Lena Parker performed at the District Honor Band on February 3-4.

District Honor Band is an event that occurs each year where students auditions come together from across the district from Walton to Rabun County for two days. The band plays a selection of music with a guest conductor for parents and guests.  

