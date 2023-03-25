William Morris, of Maysville, has been awarded a Fulbright scholar for studies beginning in October in Romania and Bulgaria.
Morris was a 2013 graduate of Gainesville High School where he was valedictorian and was the Star Student for the State of Georgia. He later graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and after a period in China he received a masters in migration studies from Oxford University.
