Banks County Mountain Education Charter High School graduated seven students on May 31. The graduation was held at Banks County High School with a room full of parents, grandparents, students and Mountain Education staff.
The night began with a senior celebration and dinner to honor the graduates and concluded with the graduation ceremony.
Principal Dr. Randi Sagona and Carol Wiley awarded the following students diplomas: Destiny Renea Amerson, Kayla Marie Brock, Ruby Jean Arnette Campbell, Ethan Bailey Guess, Natalie Lona Rose Hogan, Ricardo Montoya Garcia and William Allen Perry (honor graduate).
The campus will continue to serve students this summer and next fall.
The following students received scholarships for attend a technical or four year college: Destiny Amerson, Kayla Brock, Ethan Bailey Guess, Natalie Hogan, Ricardo Montoya Garcia and William Allen Perry.
