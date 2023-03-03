Dear Editor,
THANK YOU! At least once a year I put pen to paper (fingers to keyboard) to say what needs to be an every day habit. This is a catch-up letter to express at least part of who I am thankful for.
Dear Editor,
THANK YOU! At least once a year I put pen to paper (fingers to keyboard) to say what needs to be an every day habit. This is a catch-up letter to express at least part of who I am thankful for.
Because of my faith, I begin with feeling grateful for a God who accepts/loves all of us, sinner and saint alike. Maybe that is where the Southern expression “Bless his/her heart” comes from.
The rest are in no order of importance, just in the order that comes to mind. Mike Buffington, thank you for your wisdom and bold expression of how you see things in our area, in our state. In conservative Northeast Georgia, you are a breath of fresh air!
Angela Gary, your non-partisan editorship and professional journalism has encouraged and given us who are less conservative a voice in the Banks County News. Thank you.
To the Farm Bureau and also the Homer City Hall, thank you for meeting space for Democrats to meet and give those who think like we do a place to share and plan what we can do to move the needle toward what we think is best for our community and state.
For Andra Phagan and the members of the Board of Elections, bouquets for your hard work all year but especially during the election cycle when long hours of careful, and lawful work produce a fraud free, fair election, not clouded by partisan actions.
To my Democratic Friends and many who may not claim that title, but who value the same things, thank you for voting, for working toward goals we share, for being people who care for clean roadsides, for fairness in government, for concern for people regardless of race, religion, where we come from, whom we choose to love, for people regardless of education, wealth, or poverty, Thank you.
For Republicans who are willing to talk with us, fellow observers of the election process, neighbors, people in the grocery store, thank you.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
