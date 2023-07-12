School starts in less than one month and open house has already been set at area schools.
“It has been an awesome summer for our Banks County families and staff,” school system public relations director Angie Bowen stated.
She adds, “Our school administration has been busy this summer getting things ready for the 2023-2024 school year. We want to remind our families to please complete the Annual Student Record Update prior to our Open House dates. Please contact your student’s school if you need help completing the online form.”
The open house schedule is as follows:
•Banks County Primary School, 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
•Banks County Elementary School, 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31.
•Banks County Middle School, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 27.
•Banks County High School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 31. The Freshman Pounce (students only) will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
