The annual Parent and Family Engagement Input meetings have been planned by Banks County Schools.
"We have set a goal to help our children achieve academic success," leaders state. "At our upcoming input meeting, all parents and family members are invited to offer feedback on the School Comprehensive Needs Assessment, School/District Improvement Plans, Parent and Family Engagement Policy, School-Parent Compact, and Building School Staff Capacity.
