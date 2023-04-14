Pebble Ministry Inc. announced that applications for the inaugural Kendrick Paul Simmons Sr. Memorial Scholarship are available online at pebbleministryinc.org. $1,000 will be awarded to a class of 2023 graduating senior.
The scholarship is offered to a minority high school senior in one of the following counties: Banks, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and White. Additional criteria includes a one page essay, letter of recommendation and demonstrated financial need.
