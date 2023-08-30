Banks County Primary School will host its first Governance Meeting of 2023-2024 on September 12.
Governance team members include: Dr. Mike Boyle, principal; Annie Reece, teacher representative; Kim Moore, teacher representative; Ashley Ramsey, parent representative; Dr. Jessica Williams, parent representative; Brittany Ryals, business representative/community representative; and Sydney Segars, business/community representative.
