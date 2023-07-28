The Banks County School System Special Programs has announced its intention to destroy special education records of students born between January 1, 1997, and December 31, 1999.
These records are no longer needed for education planning purposes and will be destroyed September 1, 2023.
The Banks County School System will make the Special Education records available to the student or the parent (with the student’s permission) upon request to the school system’s Special Education Department. To request the inactive Special Education Records, call 706-677-2224. Give at least 48 hours notice to have records ready for pick-up.
Identification will be required to receive the records.
