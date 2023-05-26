Free summer meals will be offered to youth throughout the community June 5-22.
The meals are available to youth ages 18 and under.
Breakfast is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The meals may be picked up at the following locations:
•Banks County High School, 1486-A Historic Homer Highway.
•Banks County Public Library, 226 Ga.-51 South.
•Banks County Elementary School, 180 Ga.-51 South.
•Banks County Middle School, 712 Thompson Street.
For more information, call the school food and nutrition department at 706-677-2224.
