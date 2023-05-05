Steven Brett and his colleagues Josh Hooker and Dustin Baker from RAD SOURCE Technologies have donated a 3-D Printer with supplies. as well as a new and improved Vandergraph Generator and equipment for experiments to eighth grade science teachers Ms. Lori Taylor and Mrs. Stephanie Kinsey.
Brett is the son of BCMS teacher Mrs. Sarah Jane Brett. The donations will enable high-tech "hands-on" experiments for teachers and students at Banks County Middle School.
Brett, Mechanical Engineer Research and Development, Hooker, Ph.D. Senior Physicist and Dustin Baker, Mechanical Engineer Research and Development, were instrumental in the donations to Banks County Middle School.
Rad Source Technologies was founded in 1997 to create non-gamma irradiation alternatives. Even before the more recent security issues associated with radioactive gamma sources, the company's vision was to solve environmental disposal and practical related problems associated with "hot" source equipment.
The first products created in 1999 incorporated x-ray technology, which included the first FDA-cleared x-ray blood irradiator and our laboratory research x-ray irradiator, the RS 2000.
Since then, Rad Source Technology has expanded its capabilities and added to its proprietary x-ray-based irradiation technology, developing proprietary x-ray sources and new equipment. In addition to being a global enterprise, their equipment resides in major pharmaceutical labs, healthcare institutions, and renowned universities worldwide.
Trad Source Technology is based in Buford, where their staff continues to develop technology, design, and oversee the production of RAD Source equipment.
