Thirteen students and alumni from the University of North Georgia (UNG) have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program, a competitive fellowship. Emelia Thompson, of Maysville, is among the semi-finalists.
Thompson, a senior pursuing a degree in communications who hopes to teach English in South Korea, said the semifinalist designation was worthwhile.
"I was elated to hear that I was a semifinalist and thought even if I don't make the finals, I am very grateful to have made it this far. Being fully immersed in South Korean culture and language will not only allow me to build my fluency but gain a deeper understanding of how culture can affect communication," she said.
Thompson plans to use her time abroad to be introspective and discover how South Korean culture is intertwined with communication, particularly how companies strengthen their communication techniques and interpersonal connections.
The Fulbright program enables graduates to pursue research activities, become English Teaching Assistants, or enroll in graduate school in other countries. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between U.S. citizens and residents of more than 160 foreign countries, according to the Fulbright website.
