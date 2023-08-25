The Banks County School District has set the annual Title 1, Parent and Family Engagement meetings.
The schedule is as follows:
•Banks County Primary School, Aug. 29, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
•Banks County Primary School, Aug. 29, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
•Banks County Elementary School, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
•Banks County Middle School, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“Parents and families are invited to partner with us to help your child reach his/her academic potential,” school leaders state. “Please join us for our Title 1 annual meeting to learn how each school’s Title 1 program supports students’ academic achievement. We will also discuss ways parents and families can assist their child to help him/her improve academically.”
