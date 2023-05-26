A weather station is now in place at Banks County Middle School.
Sixth grade Earth Science teacher, Jeff Caudell, worked with county public safety officials to get funding for this new project.
"Our dream has become a reality," Caudell said.
WeatherSTEM is a company based out of Florida and they offer weather stations to help monitor every day weather conditions, but also potentially dangerous weather. The unit also comes with a Tornado Siren.
"We have found out through researching Atlanta's and Greenville's weather radar that our county is in an area that is harder to precisely predict the weather," Caudell said. "This unit will allow crucial data to be sent back to Greenville and Atlanta to give them a better set of 'eyes' to better forecast this area."
He adds, "The University of Georgia and University of North Georgia have the same system, so between all three of us we can help fill in some gaps for the meteorologists."
The program will offer middle school teachers an abundance of science resources.
Every citizen in Banks County will now have the ability to access the free app (WeatherSTEM) on their smartphone device. Here is the link to BCMS's site: https://banks.weatherstem.com/bcms
"We will soon have our system set up with automatic notifications to go out to the public to warn citizens of potentially dangerous weather, watches, warnings," Caudell said. "The system will be linked to Facebook, Twitter and other forms of social media. This will be a game changer for this county and the areas around us."
