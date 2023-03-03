Winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition have been announced.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
•Kindergarten: Graham Ivey
•2nd Grade: Zoey Harrelson
•4th Grade: Madeline Chandler
•5th Grade: Lyla Cherveney
•8th Grade: Jaqueline McCain
•9th Grade: S. Harper Steele
•10th Grade: Kylee Bergmann
•11th Grade: Sylvia Spencer
Student writings will be entered into the competition at the RESA District. RESA-level winners will advance to the state-level competition.
