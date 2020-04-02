Schools across Georgia have been closed due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp made the call at a press conference on Wednesday, April 1, after learning that people can spread the virus earlier than thought.
Schools were supposed to be closed through April 24 but they will now be closed for the remainder of the school year with online learning to continue. Teachers are sending packets of information to students who have chromebooks to do their coursework.
One of the biggest concerns among high school seniors who will be missing their last days of high school is whether they will be able to have the traditional end-of-year experiences of prom and graduation. Superintendent Ann Hopkins said these events will be held but a date will not be sent until later.
“We do not know when any of these will be,” Hopkins said. “However, we are committed to having prom and graduation as soon as it is considered safe to do so. We are hesitant to set a date and have to reschedule again so we are just trying to wait things out to see when it is safe.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise significantly each day.
On Thursday, April 2, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 5,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is up 600 cases over the number of cases reported the day before. There were 1,056 people reported as being hospitalized and 163 deaths reported. This is an increase in 43 being hospitalized and nine deaths over the day before.
Governor Kemp stated that the increasing number, in addition to new information on the spread of the virus, led him to close schools for the remainder of the year.
"In keeping with our promise to let the data and experts guide our decision-making, I am announcing another measured, strategic step forward,” the governor said. “Over the past 48 hours, the modeling and data have dramatically changed for Georgia. The CDC has announced that individuals can be infected and begin to spread coronavirus earlier than previously thought – even if they have no symptoms. From a public health standpoint, this revelation is a game-changer. In addition, new models show that Georgia will need more time to prepare for hospital surge capacity, and while we are making excellent progress, we have to be more aggressive. For these reasons, and in accordance with Dr. Toomey’s recommendation, I will sign an executive order today closing K-12 public schools through the rest of this school year. Online learning will continue.”
The governor also said he will sign an order on Thursday, April 2, for a “shelter in place” order that will go into effect on Friday ordering people to stay at home through April 13.
"We are taking action to protect our hospitals, help our medical providers, and prepare for patient surge,” he said. “This action will ensure uniformity among jurisdictions for Georgians sheltering in place and help families and businesses comply with its provisions. We will continue to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed, keeping members of the public informed every step of the way. When I announced my campaign for Governor three years ago today, I told a crowded room of supporters in Cobb County that there would be difficult days ahead but to remember the words of Joshua 1:9: 'Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. The Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.' Years later, I still believe that with my entire heart. To our doctors, nurses, medical staff: be strong and courageous. To our first responders, truck drivers, grocery store workers, and food delivery workers: be strong and courageous. To mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers: be strong and courageous. To the hardworking Georgians from every corner of our great state: be strong and courageous. Please stay safe, enjoy your time with your family, and follow our directives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Do your part to urge your friends, neighbors, and co-workers to do the same.”
