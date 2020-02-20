Anthony Seabolt has announced that he is seeking reelection to the Banks County Board of Education.
"It has been a privilege serving Banks County as a a member of the Board of Education," he said. " I appreciate all of the support I have received in the past and ask for your continued support in the upcoming election."
