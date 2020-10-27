A second fire was reported at a Hwy. 164 residence that burned almost one year ago.
On October 24, units from Banks County Fire/EMS and the Lee Arrendale Fire Department responded to 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Firefighters found a single-family residence fully involved with fire.
"This residence is a location that burned near a year ago and had substantial damage attained during that incident," fire chief Steve Nichols stated. "The past resident had moved back into the residence and was living in one room at the time of the fire."
No injuries were reported at the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department and the Georgia State Fire Investigation Office.
A female resident was arrested at the scene for obstruction of a fire operation and booked at the Banks County Jail.
