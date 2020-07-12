An off-duty Banks County Sheriff’s Office employee was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck in Baldwin on Saturday.
Johnathan Segars was injured in the accident at Hwy. 365 and Duncan Bridge Road when he was participating in a benefit motorcycle ride. He was life-flighted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He reportedly underwent brain surgery, and also has a collapsed lung and a hematoma.
A gofundme account has been set up for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.