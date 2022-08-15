Sen. Bo Hatchett will be the guest speaker when the Republican Women of Banks County meet on Monday, Aug. 22, at Homer Town Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer.
The gathering will be at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Sen. Bo Hatchett will be the guest speaker when the Republican Women of Banks County meet on Monday, Aug. 22, at Homer Town Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer.
The gathering will be at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Sen. Hatchett, a native of Demorest, earned his undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and his law degree from the University of Georgia. Upon graduation, he returned home to work as an attorney in Cornelia. He has three daughters and he and his wife are expecting a fourth daughter in January.
Since being sworn in as State Senator for District 50, Hatchett has authored and sponsored major legislation for the state. He served as Gov. Kemp's floor leader for the past two sessions and was named "Rising Star" last year in the Georgia Senate.
For more information, email Martha Ramsey, Mgramsey@windstream.net.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.