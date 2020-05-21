Seven people were arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•John Richard Atha, 54, 251 Culpepper Road, Commerce, criminal trespass and battery.
•Stephanie Jane Medeiros, 27, 155 Jennifer Lane, Alto, battery under the family violence act.
•Kandiace Ashley Shelly, 30, 203 McClure Road, Gillsville, pedestrian under the influence.
•Raymond Kyle Standridge, 25, 258 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, battery under the family violence act, criminal trespass and threatening or intimidating a disabled adult or elderly person.
•Cory Lee Rowland, 26, 232 Azro Valley Lane, Baldwin, exploiting or inflicting pain or depriving essential services to a disabled or elderly person and reckless conduct.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 36, 1910 Hwy. 51 South, Homer, violating family violence order.
•Scott Christopher Brown, 50, 3461 Tuxedo Road Northwest, Atlanta, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.