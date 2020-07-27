The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested seven people last week, including the following:
•David Reed Casper, 25, 30537 Highway 441, Commerce, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
•Samantha Rae Casper, 23, 30537 Highway 441, Commerce, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
•Sarah Ann Watkins, 36, 227 Spring Lake Road, Commerce, aggravated stalking.
•Dorothy Elaine Nunns, 56, 177 Leachman Road, Commerce, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Jimmy Lee Dickerson, 41, 54 Shuford Street, Lavonia, aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts and cruelty to children.
•Justin Davie Masters, 27, 736 Queen Road, Gillsville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Caitlin Renee Hill, 23, 1886 Historic Homer Highway, Homer, DUI.
