The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged seven people last week, including the following:
•David Emory Reed, 63, 197 Reed Street, Homer, incest and rape.
•Randy Steve Lynn Sr., 49, 253 Oscar Rucker Road, Homer, child molestation.
•Rodney Smith, 53, possession of methamphetamine and loitering.
•Kevin Edward Whitlock, 50, 862 Hickory Flat Road, 50, Gillsville, hit and run, possession of methamphetmaine, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a drug-related object, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), registration violation, failure to maintain lane and making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle registration.
•Stevie Laran Lewis, 55, 382 Riverbend Road, Commerce, criminal attempt to commit a felony and loitering and prowling.
•Aaron Tyler Wagoner, 29, 224 Ashley Brook Drive, Lula, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Michelle Moni Coes, 29, 286 Gunnell Road, Comer, reckless conduct.
