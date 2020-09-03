•David Lee Guynn, 41, 107 Oakwood Drive, Commerce, battery, simple battery and cruelty to children.
•James Plenty White Jr., 48, 88 Ervin Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of a drug-related object, driving without a license, loitering and prowling and public indecency.
•Christopher Eddie Brock, 23, 431 Athens Street, Homer, aggravated stalking.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, 30, 209 Whitewater Road, Demorest, second degree arson.
•Ronnie Lee Sullivan, 60, 669 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, battery and simple battery.
•Jason Lamar McConnell, 42, 126 Paula Street, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
•Barbara Harbert, 44, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, battery.
