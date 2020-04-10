Banks County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report released at noon on Friday, April 10, from the Georgia Department of Public Health. On Thursday, four cases were reported.
There are now 11,483 confirmed cases of the virus across the state, which is up 917 over the number reported on Thursday.
The latest report shows that 2,351 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 416 have died. This is an increase of 192 people hospitalized and 37 deaths over the report released on Thursday.
