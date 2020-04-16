Dear Editor:
I sent this email to Senator Perdue:
It's being reported that Sen. Loeffler intends to sell the stocks she--like you--purchased after learning about the coronavirus coming to the U.S. Will you pledge to do the same? However, if all you accomplish by divesting yourself of the stocks and take your profits from those sales (even if smaller profits than it you'd held them for the future), your action will be wasted. On the other hand, if you donate every single penny of those sales totals (and you can certainly afford to do so), you will go at least part way toward softening voters' attitudes about your actions that appeared to be abuse of your elected position, and possibly illegal as well. Will you sell all those stocks and donate all the proceeds from the sales to benefit coronavirus victims?
Here was his response:
Dear Mrs. Young:
I ran for the U.S. Senate because, like you, I was frustrated by the direction our country was going and fed up with business as usual in Washington. As an outsider and business guy, I saw an opportunity to shake things up; but we can only get the job done by listening to you. Your input helps me focus on the issues that are affecting millions of Georgians like yourself, and lets me know how Washington can better answer to you. From reining in out-of-control spending and growing our economy, to tackling our national debt crisis, there is no shortage of big problems that need to be addressed. Rest assured that your message is being reviewed by the appropriate member on my team. Please continue to reach out to me with your thoughts and concerns, and I will keep working on your behalf to get the results that you deserve.
If you are experiencing problems with a federal agency, including the VA, please reach out to my Atlanta office at 404-865-0087 and my team will be happy to assist you.
Kindest regards,
David Perdue
United States Senator
Sincerely,
Martha Young
Commerce
