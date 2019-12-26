The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 11 people last week, including the following:
•Brannon Kooper Rogers, 17, 379 Caudell Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Shawn Gowder Smith, 18, 2447 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Blake Workman, 18, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Georgiana Chelsea Buckley, 29, Wood Street, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Stephen James Layland, 28, 3130 Timber Oak Drive, Doraville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and expired tag.
•Betsy L. Ledesma, 39, 450 Minish Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Meleena Jordan Blodgett, 27, 7950 Aden Loop, New Port Richey, Fla., theft by shoplifting.
•Gabriel Felix Jr., 26, 1200 Robert Hardeman Road, Winterville, DUI, open container violation, instruction permit violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Brenda Sue Morris, 67, 3035 Hwy. 51 North, Carnesville, disorderly conduct.
•Maurice Andre Noel Jr., 25, 9311 Holster Hill Lane, Laurel, Md., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Ruben Velasquez, 25, 1926 St. Paul Road, Summerton, S.C., public drunkenness.
