Carlton Speed, sheriff of Banks County, spoke to Chapter 1818 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) at the X-Factor Restaurant in Toccoa at the August meeting.
Sheriff Speed stated that he is one of four Constitutional officers elected by the people of Banks County which means he works directly for the people of his county in law enforcement. The sheriff has a staff of 82 assisting him in keeping the peace and he has his deputies are as close as a 9-1-1 call.
Anelia Chambers, who resides in Banks County ,announced that Sheriff Speed had recently been named Sheriff of the Year for Georgia.
According to Sheriff Speed, one of the biggest challenges his deputies face daily comes from perpetrators trafficking in illegal drugs. He reports the abuse of fentanyl is increasing dramatically as more drug dealers are coming across the southern U.S. border. He suggested that currently fentanyl is the most dangerous "street" drug in Banks County.
The sheriff also reported that increasing numbers of homeless people are creating problems along I-85 around Banks Crossing as they drift up the interstate from Atlanta. Sheriff Speed observed that a high percentage of the offenders that end up in his jail are suffering from mental illness and need help that incarceration cannot provide.
Toccoa/NE Georgia Chapter 1818’s next meeting will be held on Monday, September 19, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa at 10:30 a.m. Vice President David Hinson will present a program on beautiful fall wildflowers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.