BANKS SHERIFF SPEAKS

Pictured from Left: Chapter Vice President David Hinson, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed and Chapter President Jane Finley.

Carlton Speed, sheriff of Banks County, spoke to Chapter 1818 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) at the X-Factor Restaurant in Toccoa at the August meeting.

Sheriff Speed stated that he is one of four Constitutional officers elected by the people of Banks County which means he works directly for the people of his county in law enforcement. The sheriff has a staff of 82 assisting him in keeping the peace and he has his deputies are as close as a 9-1-1 call.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.