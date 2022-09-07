The Banks County Sheriff's deputies responded to Banks County High School Friday morning due to an alleged isolated threat of violence between two feuding students.
A suspect was being questioned by school and law enforcement officials.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 11:01 am
The Banks County Sheriff's deputies responded to Banks County High School Friday morning due to an alleged isolated threat of violence between two feuding students.
A suspect was being questioned by school and law enforcement officials.
"The school system is functioning as usual, while law enforcement will always remain vigilant and on high alert while protecting Banks County's most precious asset, our children," Sheriff Carlton Speed state in a social media post on Friday. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County Education System cooperate in providing all students with a safe learning environment. The Banks County Sheriff's Office policy is to enforce the laws protecting our children to the fullest extent, up to long-term incarceration of those found guilty. Please take this time to reinform your children that violence or threats of violence will not be tolerated."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.