The Banks County Sheriff's Office has reportedly received an influx of reports regarding various scams and swindling crook-like activities.
Should you receive a phone call, email, text message or social media message which claims to be from:
-Social Security Administration—do not provide any personal information to include your social security number;
-Sheriff’s Office/Law Enforcement Agency—the sheriff's office will not call and tell you to send money via a pre-paid card to take care of a fine and/or a warrant.
-An entity claiming you have won the jackpot—but asking you to send money to claim a prize. This is false. Delete, hang up and block.
-Facebook/Instagram member notifying you that you’re eligible to receive a grant or a large amount of money. In order to gain this money, you are told to send in money for grant processing. Again, this is false. Scammers have been reportedly hacking accounts and creating false identities from familiar friend accounts to reach contact victims.
"Please always stay guarded if you are ever contacted by an unknown person, business or association who asks for your personal information," officials state. "
