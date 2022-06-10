Reports of shoplifting are among the incidents listed recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
They include:
•five separate reports of shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when customers concealed items in a purse and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting when a woman put items in a shopping car and left a Banks Crossing store without paying for them.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a customer ate food and left the store without paying for it.
•five separate reports of shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when customers went through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when a customer put items in her backpack and left the store without paying for them.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man stuffed several items in his pants and left the store without paying for them.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff's office include the following:
•washer and dryer stolen from a Dodd Drive, Commerce, home.
•theft by taking when an employee stole $1,200 from a store at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute at a Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, residence.
•dirt bike stolen from an Alexander Road, Commerce, residence.
•abandoned vehicle found at an Industrial Park Drive location.
•Kubota stolen from the driveway of a Freedom Lane, Commerce, home.
•aggravated assault during a domestic dispute at a Capstone Way, Commerce, address.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Windmill Farm Road, Homer, location.
•reckless driving and laying drags at a Banks Crossing location.
•air compressor, tools and other items taken from a short at a Ferguson Road, Baldwin, address.
•a woman reported that her boyfriend broke the windshield of her vehicle at a Homer location during a domestic dispute.
•domestic dispute between a divorced couple at a Commerce location.
•vehicle stolen from a Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, address.
•verbal domestic dispute at a Westmoreland Road, Lula, address.
•simple battery when a woman said her adult grandson slapped her during a domestic dispute at a Commerce residence.
•dispute between neighbors at a Peachwood Lane, Homer, address.
•vandalized campaign sign at an Old Webbs Road, Commerce, location.
