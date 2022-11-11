A report of shoplifting is among the recent incidents listed by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
A report of shoplifting is among the recent incidents listed by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
A man as spotted putting on a jacket, tearing of the tag and leaving a Banks Crossing business without paying for it.
Other incidents reported in the past week to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•possession of a drug related object and obstructing a law enforcement officer at a Greasy Creek Street, Homer, address.
•pedestrian in the roadway at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, location.
•speeding motorist at a Duncan Road, Commerce, address.
•vehicle fire at a Historic Homer Hwy., Homer, location.
•obstruction during a dispute at a Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, residence.
•abandoned vehicle recovered at a Sunshine Church Road, Toccoa, address.
