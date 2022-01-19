More than half of the recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office were shoplifting cases from Walmart.
These reports include the following:
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of his items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-scan line and did not scan several items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman was observed putting several items in her purse and leaving the store without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone put jewelry in their backpack and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting when a couple went through the self-checkout line at Walmart and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting when a man attempted to leave Walmart with several items that he had not paid for.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman ticket-swapped several items and went through the self-scan line.
•shoplifting when a man concealed several items on his person and left Walmart without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man changed the tags on several items and went through the self-scan line.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and didn’t scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put on a pair of boots and left the store without paying for them.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office were:
•a man reported being a victim of fraud when he attempted to purchase something online.
•burglary at a Wofford Creek Lane, Baldwin, address when a woman was found inside a home that was supposed to be vacant. The homeowner said no one is supposed to be in the home.
•damage to property when a driver damaged the concrete barrier at a pump at a gas station on Hwy. 441.
•hit and run on Grove Level Road when a man said some side-swiped his vehicle and did not stop.
•domestic dispute between a couple at the Red Roof Inn at Banks Crossing.
•a Hembree Road, Maysville, woman reported that tenants destroyed rental property she owns before moving out.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, address.
•battery during a domestic dispute at an Ivey Lane, Lula, residence.
•sexual battery at a Hwy. 441 location when a woman reported a man kissed her and “grabbed her.”
•domestic dispute at a Faulkner Road, Commerce, residence.
•domestic dispute at a Hwy. 441 location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.