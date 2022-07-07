Two reports of shoplifting were among the incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
They include the following:
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone went through the self-scan item and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man went through the self-scan lie and did not scan all of the items.
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•battery during a domestic dispute in Homer.
•hit and run accident at a Hembree Road, Maysville, address.
•stolen vehicle located at a Grant Mill Drive, Alto, address.
•simple battery at a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, location.
•public drunk when a man was found in the parking lot at a Banks Crossing business asleep under the influence of intoxicants.
