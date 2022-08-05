Three reports of shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business were reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office recently.
All three cases were related to customers going through the self checkout line and not scanning all of the items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Three reports of shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business were reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office recently.
All three cases were related to customers going through the self checkout line and not scanning all of the items.
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff's office include the following:
•dispute between two people at a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, location.
•a Maysville woman said her husband, who she is divorcing, made threats toward her.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Baldwin residence.
•simple assault during a domestic dispute at a Baldwin residence.
•a woman said her husband, who she is divorcing, was removing equipment from property in Maysville and struck her on the right leg with a bush hog.
•a Homer man said someone backed into his car and damaged the side of it. He said he does not know when this occurred.
•a Hebron Court, Commerce, woman reported that a woman is harassing her and trespassing on her property.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Banks Crossing motel. The victim said the offender charged at him with a machete.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Lula residence.
•domestic dispute between several family members at a Commerce residence.
•a woman said a homeless man at a Banks Crossing business was harassing her and walking naked through the parking lot.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.