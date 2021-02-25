Eight cases of shoplifting are among the incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.
They include the following:
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-checkout line and changed the tags on items.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a woman didn’t scan the expensive items she had and put them in her bag without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several items in her bag without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-checkout line and changed the price tag on items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and didn’t scan all of the items she had.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman attempted to leave the store with several items in her buggy that she did not pay for.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several electronic devices in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man stuffed several items in his jeans and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week include the following:
•domestic dispute at a Hwy. 323 location when a man reported his girlfriend was throwing his things off the porch into the yard. He said she also got in the vehicle with him and attempted to take his phone, knocked his glasses off and tried to break the window of the vehicle.
•stolen vehicle recovered from a Jake Shubert Drive, Maysville, address.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, location.
•woman reported missing by family members was found in the woods near Old Hwy. 441. The woman had called a family member and said she got out of her car to use the bathroom, fell into a ditch and got lost.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Hwy. 441, Homer, location.
•a Maysville woman reported that her husband threatened to kill her.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Damascus Road, Homer, location.
•a Gillsville woman said a home she rents on Henderson Road was damaged by the renters.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Hembree Road, Maysville, residence.
•damage to a safe at a Spring Road, Baldwin, location.
•cruelty to animals at a Leachman Road, Commerce, when a woman said her dog had been shot three times in the leg.
