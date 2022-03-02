The Banks County Rotary Club will partner with Document Destruction Services to offer a free Shred Day event.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 9, in front of the Clubhouse at Chimney Oaks Golf Club, 148 Chimney Oaks Drive, Homer.
There is a limit of five boxes per person. There is no cost for the shredding but suggested donations in the range of $5 to $10 per box will be accepted to benefit Rotary's community projects.
"The event is for anyone in the community that has boxes or bags of paper to dispose of, and has an interest in recycling," organizers state. "Let's keep it out of the landfill, if we can. Shredding is also an important and safe way to destroy documents with any type of confidential information, for security reasons."
In 2021, Rotary International added a new focus area to its agenda, which is a focus on the environment. It is now one of seven areas that funds from the Rotary Foundation can be utilized for projects and programs. As a result, both Rotary District 6910 and the Banks County Rotary have implemented a variety of initiatives to support that effort. This event is one of many that will be taking place across the district, which covers all of north Georgia.
