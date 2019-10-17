Silver Shoals Baptist Church will have its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will be lots of activities including hay rides, a cake walk and food. Everyone is invited. We will have our trunk-or-treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. We hope you can come.
Our family and community was saddened to hear of the passing of Regina Denice Wilson, age 55, of Commerce, who died on Tuesday, October 8, at Northridge Medical Center. Wilson was born in Gainesville to Phyllis Parson Baker of Commerce and the late Winford Martin Baker. Wilson worked at Southeast Toyota. She is survived by her husband, William Douglas Wilson of Commerce, and daughter, Keshia Wilson of Commerce. Please remember her family and host of friends. She will be greatly missed.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of John Lewallen of Baldwin. He leaves behind his daughters: Joan Puckett of Baldwin, Doris Lewallen of Norcross, Sandra and Randy Matheny of Maysville, son Bradford Lewallen of Baldwin, grandkids: Tammie Damroze of Martin, Jennifer Turner and Bill of Commerce, Karl Damroze and Delia of Lavonia, Erika Harris of Gumlog and Desire' Layfield and Jason of Maysville and 22 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and brother Roddy Watkins of Lawrenceville. Remember his family and host of friends in your prayers he will be greatly missed.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Lois Porter. Porter is survived by her husband, Curtis Lamar Porter of Lula; sons, David Mooney of Carnesville and Sammy Mooney of Auburn along with five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Lessie Clayton of Buford, Della Oliver of Buford, Stella Tankersley of Crandle and Veda Payne of Cumming; three step-daughters, six step-grandchildren and nine step great-grandchildren. Please remember her family and host of friends in your prayers. She will be greatly missed.
Happy birthday to: Blake Carlan, Keith Segars, Gaynell Pace, Vicki Martin, Cassie Denton, Laverne Hutchins, Chad Standridge, Taylor Boisclair, Bobby Griffin, Oscar Garrison, Becky Carlan, Bucky Garrison, Linda Coker, Dawn Allen, Randall Campbell, Palmer Parks, Earnest Turpin and Ferd Meeks.
Happy anniversary to Carrie and Joshua McCuen.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.