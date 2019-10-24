Silver Shoals Baptist Church will have its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will be lots of activities including hay rides, a cake walk and food. Everyone is invited to attend. We will have our trunk or treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Hope you can come.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy Scott “Tim” Lewallen, of the Nails Creek Community. He passed away on Monday, Oct. 14. He was born on July, 31, 1960 in Athens. He was the son of Jeannette Bellamy Lewallen and the late Max Jackson Lewallen. He was a self-employed surveyor and craftsman. He was a graduate of Gainesville College and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette B. Lewallen, Carnesville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Toni Lewallen, Massachusetts and Traci and David Dulaney, of Belton, S.C. and a niece, Nora Dulaney. Tim played high school basketball for Banks County in the late 70s. He will be greatly missed by his family and host of friends. Please keep this family in your prayers.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Hal Hawkins. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Hazel Reed Hawkins, his son and daughter in law, David and Melissa Hawkins of Covington; daughter and son in law, Karen and Adam Sibcy of Maysville; brother and sister in law, Jack and Diane Hawkins of Gillsville; grandchildren, A.J. and Phydan Sibcy of Jefferson, Mary Katherine Sibcy of Maysville, Caleb Hawkins of Covington and one great grand-child, Joseph Bass Sibcy of Jefferson. Please keep his family and host of friends in your prayers.
Happy birthday to: Chad Standridge, Jake Holcomb, Bobby Watkins, Michael Jones, Wyman Watkins, Randall Campbell, Dawn Allen, Tammy McCoy, Allen Tucker, Ernest Turpin, Cason Reed, Payton Martin, Barbara Adams, Jessica Holcomb, Debbie Parson, Russell Cantrell, Sandie Marlow, Angie Porter, Joseph Stinchcomb, Chris Denton, Wanda Poole, Peggy Hope Etheridge, Charley Holly and James Dumas.
Happy anniversary to: Jacob and Kayla Lord and Ronald and Debbie Parson.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2; Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
